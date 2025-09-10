MUMBAI: A 63-year-old woman from Jogeshwari died on Monday after the two-wheeler she was pillion riding was hit by a tanker, allegedly being driven while talking on the phone. Her nephew, who was riding the bike, suffered minor injuries. 63-year-old pillion rider dead after being hit by a tanker

According to the police, the woman, Asha Dattaram Jadhav, and her 19-year-old nephew, Aditya Jadhav, were returning to their home after attending the funeral of a relative when a water tanker rammed into their two-wheeler from behind in Jogeshwari around 1 pm. “Due to the impact of the hit, Asha fell from the scooter and got crushed under the tanker’s front tyre,” said senior police inspector of the Jogeshwari police station, Iqbal Shikalgar. Asha was rushed to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre, where she was declared dead, he added.

The passerby held the tanker driver, Angad Kumar, and handed him over to the police, after which a case was registered against him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.