Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
65-yr-old killed, 8 injured after jeep falls into ravine

ByAnamika Gharat
Jan 08, 2025 08:36 AM IST

एक जीप खोडाला रोड पर ऊपरी वैतरना डैम के पास 200 फीट गहरी खाई में गिर गई, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत और आठ घायल हुए।

THANE: A jeep lost control and plunged into a 200-foot ravine near the Upper Vaitarna Dam bridge on Khodala Road near Kasara early Tuesday morning, leaving one passenger dead and eight others injured.

65-yr-old killed, 8 injured after jeep falls into ravine
65-yr-old killed, 8 injured after jeep falls into ravine

Police officers said 65-year-old Dadu Zhugre was killed in the incident while two of the eight injured are in critical condition.

According to the Kasara police, the passengers - members of the Zhugre family from Mal village in Kasara - were proceeding to Khodala for work when the vehicle lost control on a sharp bend after crossing Vihigaon. Despite the driver’s best efforts to regain control, the vehicle went towards a ravine, the jeep rolled over and got stuck on a rock, preventing it from falling into dam water.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, and the injured were transported to Kasara Primary Health Centre for initial treatment. The critically injured were later transferred to Khardi for further medical care. Dadu Zhugre succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

An officer from the Kasarvadavli police station said, “The cause of the accident is under investigation, and we are providing support to the affected family. A case has been registered against the driver of the jeep under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita for driving the vehicle at high speed.”

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
