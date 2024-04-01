 7 bikers, who posted video of escape when cops caught them racing, nabbed | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
7 bikers, who posted video of escape when cops caught them racing, nabbed

ByMegha Sood
Apr 01, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Mumbai: When a group of bikers performing stunts at the Bandra Reclamation gave the patrolling team of Mumbai police a slip a week ago, they posted a video of their escapade on social media. The Mumbai police reposted the video a few days later with the caption ‘Challenge Accepted!’, which elicited numerous likes and comments. On Saturday, the police arrested seven male bikers who were part of the group from Dharavi and seized their bikes. They also posted a video of one of the arrested bikers urging others not to race or perform stunts that posed a risk to their as well as others’ lives.

The seven arrested bikers were spotted by the police at the Reclamation at around 12.30am on March 24, performing stunts on their modified bikes that did not have silencers, said deputy commissioner of police (zone IX) Raj Tilak Roshan. They were seen speeding through traffic endangering the lives of themselves and others, but when the patrolling team chased after them in their cars, they jumped over the divider and sped towards Dharavi riding through the wrong side, he said.

After the bikers posted a video of their escape showing the police chasing after them, the Mumbai police reposted it from their handle stating, ‘challenge accepted’, which elicited 33,614 likes and 718 comments. Meanwhile, a police team led by Roshan went through the video and sought assistance from technical experts as well as the regional transport office (RTO) to track down the culprits.

On Saturday, the police arrested the bikers – identified as Mohammed Shahid Ansari (19), Rehman Shaikh (21), and Saddam Mustafa (22) – under section 279 (rash and dangerous driving) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 (dangerous driving), 188 (abetment of offences) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police also seized at least six bikes belonging to the accused.

Following the arrest, the police posted a video confession of one of the bikers who said, “No one should race or perform stunts as it is an act of risking the life of self and others. I have suffered minor injuries while trying to escape from the police.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / 7 bikers, who posted video of escape when cops caught them racing, nabbed
Story Saved
