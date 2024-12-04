72-year-old killed by his former live-in partner, her husband in Shrivardhan

Navi Mumbai: A 72-year-old retired banker living alone in Shrivardhan, Maharashtra, was murdered in a plot orchestrated by a woman with whom he shared a live-in relationship and her husband, Raigad police said. A 72-year-old retired banker living alone in Shrivardhan, Maharashtra, was murdered in a plot orchestrated by a woman

Archana Salve, 36, and her husband Harshal Ankush, 33, were arrested for the murder of Ramdas Govind Khaire, a twice-widowed septuagenarian. Salve had lived with Khaire for over a year before marrying Ankush in June 2024.

The crime came to light on December 1 when a neighbour, alerted by Khaire's children in Mumbai who were unable to contact their father, discovered his body. "His phone remained switched off which prompted one of his sons to ask a neighbour to check on him. The neighbour informed the police, and when the door was opened, the elderly man was found dead with severe injuries to his forehead. Considering the door was latched from outside, the case initially thought to be an accidental death report became a murder investigation," said a Local Crime Branch officer.

Police investigation revealed that Salve had met Khaire through another woman, Kavita, who had previously sought property and jewellery from him. During the eighteen months Salve knew Khaire, she had acquired gold and cash from him. The relationship soured when Khaire demanded the return of these valuables after she moved out.

"The demand was what led to the murder. The woman had recently married the second accused. The duo hatched the murder plan as the deceased was stated to be blackmailing the woman," said Raigad Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare.

According to police, on November 11, Ankush dropped Salve at Khaire's residence for what was meant to be a week-long stay. On November 18, he returned from Mumbai, waiting for an opportunity to carry out their plan.

"Being a light sleeper, the woman was not finding the time to sneak her husband into the house. Eventually on November 29, the woman spiked the food of the deceased with pesticide and got her husband access into the house. The deceased, already unconscious, was first hit with a heavy object on his head and was then smothered with a pillow. The duo then ransacked the place and locked the house and ran away," the officer added.

The couple was arrested from their residence in Chembur. A case has been registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Khaire is survived by two sons and a daughter from his first marriage, all residing in Mumbai.