MUMBAI: A 72-year-old man died after a speeding sports bike allegedly knocked him down near the R C Mahim School in Mahim West on Saturday night. The victim, Abdul Rahim, a local resident, had stepped out for his evening walk when the fatal crash occurred. He succumbed to his injuries the following day. 72-year-old man dies after speeding biker rams into him in Mahim

According to Mahim police, a case has been registered against the rider, identified as Faizan Faizal Shaikh, 35, a resident of Tata Nagar in Govandi. Shaikh, who works as a food delivery agent, was reportedly riding at high speed when he lost control and rammed into Rahim from behind.

The incident was witnessed by Rahim’s daughter-in-law, Mohsina Surti, 29, who is the complainant in the case. A resident of Mahim Dargah Road, Surti told police that around 8.15 pm, she was leaving for her mother’s home with her son when she saw her father-in-law walking near the school. She was standing near Balamiya Lane when the accident took place.

“While Abdul Rahim was walking towards her, a sports bike came at high speed and struck him from behind,” said an officer from Mahim police station. “Rahim was thrown onto the road and sustained grievous injuries to his head, face, limbs and right leg.”

Local residents who witnessed the incident apprehended the biker on the spot and handed him over to the police. The injured man was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra in a taxi, but he was declared dead on Sunday morning.

Following a complaint by the family, police registered a case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety through negligence), and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Additionally, Shaikh has been booked under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.