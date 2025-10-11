MUMBAI: The state government has decided to redevelop its police colonies spread over 75 plots in the city and issued a government resolution (GR) towards this on Friday. The state home department has appointed a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) IS Chahal to set up Mumbai police townships. 75 police colonies in city to undergo redevelopment

Established in 1856, the Mumbai police commissionerate has 94 police stations, five units of armed police, and a strength of 51,308 policemen and officers. At present, there are only 19,762 houses, some constructed during the British regime and many in poor condition. Of these, 1,601 houses are 45 sq metres, 1,203 houses are bigger than 45 sq metres, and 16,958 houses are between 10 sq metres and 30 sq metres.

As all these houses are occupied, many police men reside far from their workplaces. A senior Mumbai police officer said some constables live in Mahul, which is a highly polluted area. Many others come to the city from far-off places such as Badlapur, Titwala, Vasai, and Virar. According to the GR issued on Friday, nearly 50% of the Mumbai police force travels a distance of 50-80 km every day to reach their workplaces, which affects their morale and efficiency.

The home department wants to establish Mumbai police townships to tackle the housing issue. It formed a high-level committee under Chahal, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, additional chief secretary of public works Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary (planning) Saurabh Vijay, additional chief secretary (finance), O P Gupta, additional chief secretary of urban development-1 and housing Aseem Gupta, additional chief secretary to CM Ashwini Bhide, police commissioner Deven Bharati, MHADA vice president Sanjeev Jaiswal, chief executive officer of slum rehabilitation authority Mahendra Kalyankar, managing director of state police housing corporation Archana Tyagi, collector of Mumbai city Aanchal Goyal, collector of suburbs Saurabh Katiyar and managing director of state infrastructure development corporation.

It is unclear whether the government will rebuild the colonies itself, or through agencies like Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, or rope in private developers. The GR does not mention involving private participants at the moment.