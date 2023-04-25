75-year-old dies after diver jumps on him at Goregaon swimming pool

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man, who was injured while swimming in a pool after a 20-year-old man allegedly jumped on him from the diving board, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. HT Image

The incident happened on Sunday evening at the Ozone swimming pool at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon.

The police have booked the diver, identified as Aman Kaushik Shukla, for death due to negligence.

As per the police, the victim – identified as Vishnu Samant, a resident of Alia Apartments in Chiruwadi, Goregaon East – had fallen unconscious after the incident and was rushed to the nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

“Samant had left his house at 4.30pm along with his grandson Neel Samant for swimming. At 5.30pm, Neel called his grandmother and told her that Samant had been injured while swimming after a man had jumped on him from the diving board, said a police officer. “Samant was in the pool when Shukla climbed on the diving board and jumped on him.”

“We are recording the statements of the pool staff, including the lifeguards and the swimming coaches and also checking the CCTV cameras to understand the incident,” said Dattaray Thopte, senior police inspector of Goregaon police station.