78-year-old dies after being hit by BEST bus

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 16, 2024 07:22 AM IST

A 78-year-old man returning from a Parsi Agyari died after a speeding BEST bus hit him when he was crossing NS Patkar Road in Gamdevi on Thursday. The senior citizen, identified as Farukh Dadhi Bariya, stayed alone in Khareghat Colony, Hughes Road

MUMBAI: A 78-year-old man returning from a Parsi Agyari died after a speeding BEST bus hit him when he was crossing NS Patkar Road in Gamdevi on Thursday. The senior citizen, identified as Farukh Dadhi Bariya, stayed alone in Khareghat Colony, Hughes Road.

According to the Gamdevi police, Constable Narendra Bagul was on patrol duty along N S Patkar Marg in the Gamdevi area, when he noticed a senior citizen crossing the road.

“A BEST bus was travelling southward around 10am when he heard a thud. He found that a senior citizen had been struck by the bus and thrown onto the road,” explained the police officer.

Bagul rushed the injured man to Dalvi Hospital, where he was declared dead and then brought the BEST driver and conductor to the Gamdevi police station.

The driver of the BEST bus was identified as Siddhant Chavan, 24, a resident of Jogeshwari East.

“We have registered an offence against the BEST bus driver Chavan under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and also under section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988,” said the police officer. The driver was arrested and has been released on bail.

News / Cities / Mumbai / 78-year-old dies after being hit by BEST bus
