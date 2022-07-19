7-year-old asks CM if he can take her to Guwahati for vacation
Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde was in for a surprise when a seven-year-old girl Annada Damare approached him and sought a promise to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation. Shinde, who was too, said yes, adding that they will visit Kamakhya Mandir, a popular temple in Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, Assam.
Annada met the chief minister at his Nandanvan Bungalow, Malabar Hill on Sunday evening, along with his father Saket Damare, who runs an advertising agency. On Monday, a video clip of her seeking the promise went viral on social media. The second standard student from Ratnagiri is popular for making videos in which she can be seen asking questions to politicians.
“At last, I want a promise from you,” Annada said towards the end of a few-minutes long conversation with Shinde, and asked him directly, “Can you take me to Guwahati for the upcoming Diwali vacation.” Her question led to a laughter in the entire room and CM also could not stop smiling as Guwahati was the city where Shinde along with his splinter group of 40 MLAs stayed for a few days after revolting against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
In response to her question Shinde said, “We will visit Kamakhya Mandir to take darshan of the Goddess.” He also praised her for presence of mind and said, “She is a smart girl.”
Annada also asked if she can become the chief minister if she helps people. To which the CM laughingly replied, “Yes why not. We will come out with a special reservation scheme for you.” Before that she also told the CM that she used to admire only Modi ji (prime minister Narendra Modi) but after watching Dharmveer (a Marathi movie based on the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe from Thane), she has started admiring him (Eknath Shinde) as well. Shinde is a disciple of Dighe.
-
PMC invests Rs800 crore in government securities
PUNE Due to declining interest rates on fixed deposits, for the first time Pune Municipal Corporation, has changed its strategy and invested at least Rs800 crore in government securities for the long term. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We decided to invest in government securities which is a safe option. We have invested almost Rs800 crore in the government securities till date.”
-
Bijnor’s Meghna sees Jhulan Goswami as mentor
Lanky pacer Meghna Singh is 2cm shorter than Jhulan Goswami and that is not the only field wherein the Uttar Pradesh cricketer lags behind the women's cricket legend. With just one Test and 14 ODIs under her belt, Meghna has a lot of ground to cover before she can even come into the league of Goswami, a veteran of 12 WTests, 201 WODIs and 68 WT20s.
-
CBI finds DHFL paid a ₹17cr commission to controversial businessman Jitu Navlani
Mumbai: In the course of its investigation the Central Bureau of Investigation has found that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited, deviating from its usual practise, paid controversial Mumbai businessman Jitu Navlani a commission of ₹17 crore.
-
Police nabs burglars who planned thefts on Facebook messenger
Mumbai: The police has arrested two people, for allegedly robbing locked houses across cities in the country after making elaborate plans on Facebook messenger. The police arrested one of the robbers from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, while the other was apprehended from his home town Delhi. “We soon learnt about his Facebook friendship with Chowdhary,” said senior police inspector of Malad police station, Dhananjay Ligade. Ligade said the two became friends on Facebook a year ago.
-
EOW arrests investment firm owner for duping 170 people of ₹7 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has arrested the owner of an investment firm for allegedly duping 170 investors to the tune of nearly ₹7 crore. The accused Siddharth Pilani, 36, is the proprietor of Capital Berg which has an office in Kandivali (West). Joint commissioner of police, Pravin Padwal, EOW confirmed that the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act unit last week arrested Pilani for cheating many investors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics