7-year-old gets entangled in rope while playing, dies

MUMBAI: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old girl died while playing hide-and-seek in her house in Govandi area after her neck got entangled in a rope while climbing stairs to their mezzanine floor. The rope was tied on the staircase to dry clothes. HT Image

According to the police, the deceased, Akriti Singh, stayed in Baiganwadi area in Govandi along with her parents and three siblings. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when she was playing hide and seek with her siblings – a sister and two younger brothers. Her parents were not at home, as her father had gone to work while her mother had stepped out to buy household articles.

While climbing the stairs leading to the mezzanine floor, the girl missed a step and slipped from upper level, and as she lost balance, she tried to hold onto the rope and her neck got entagled in it, said senior inspector Bapurao Deshmukh of the Shivaji Nagar police station. She lost consciousness while attempting to free herself.

Deshmukh said her brothers and elder sister were scared after finding her unconscious and immediately rushed out and alerted neighbours. The mother was informed, and she rushed home and took the girl to a nearby hospital with the help of the neighbours, where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased was studying in Class 2. Shivaji Nagar police were informed about the incident and a police officer reached the hospital and after visiting the girl’s house, conducted a panchnama.

“We have registered an accidental death report after recording the statements of the brothers and sister of the deceased,” said Deshmukh.