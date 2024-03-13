8 held for forcing elderly man onto burning coals, main suspect remains at large

Thane: After a 75-year-old man, Lakshman Bhavarthe, was subjected to walking on burning coals under suspicion of exorcism. The Murbad police arrested eight villagers involved in the act, but the main godman who allegedly instructed them remains at large. Bhavarthe’s family filed a complaint, revealing harassment from villagers and interference by the police. HT Image

On March 3rd, Bhavarthe was made to dance on the burning coals by a mob of villagers on suspicion of exorcism. In this incident, the old man was seriously injured. This incident took place in Kervale village in Murbad taluka of Thane district.

The Bhavarthe family is facing pressure from villagers to withdraw their case or risk being forced out of the village. The daughter of the injured, Savita More, said, “Since I went to the police station, every day unknown persons and other villagers are threatening us to withdraw the case. We are receiving several threat calls.” She went on to explain that the villagers were incited by a godman who claimed that her father was responsible for various misfortunes in the village. The family asserted that Bhavarthe, due to his age, could not perform any alleged black magic, the godman’s influence led to the act.

According to More, the police initially trusted the villagers, but upon reviewing videos presented by her, they took action and filed a case. Bhavarthe is still recovering from the injuries sustained during the incident.

Murbad’s senior police inspector said, “We have arrested eight accused so far and are searching for the godman who incited the villagers.”