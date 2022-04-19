85 cases in Mumbai, highest in two months
Mumbai Mumbai reported 85 cases, the highest in two months, while Maharashtra reported the highest cases for the month of April at 137 on Tuesday. However, the caseload has reached its lowest in the last two years in the state.
In the 19 days between April 1 and 19, the state has clocked 2,024 cases, while during the same period in 2020, 3,346 cases were recorded.
Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 200 cases for the last 25 days. The tally of active cases slightly increased to 660 after 108 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
It also saw three deaths, taking the toll to 1,47,820. Of them, two were in Pune city and one in Parbhani. On an average, it is reporting 106 cases a day, which was 347 the corresponding period last month.
The drop in daily cases started in February and has continued even after three months. However, there is a slight rise in cases in Mumbai, which is likely to become a cause of concern, the officials said.
“The third wave has come to its lowest. As far as Mumbai is concerned, we are closely monitoring the situation,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.
In the last 24 hours, the state tested 28,539 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.48%. However, the overall positivity rate (since the beginning of pandemic) of the state stood at 9.86%, stated a release issued by the state health department. The positivity rate has also shown a slight increase from 0.28% on April 15 to 0.50% on April 16, 0.58% on April 17 and 0.31% on April 18.
The state also vaccinated 1,07,181 people on Tuesday and has administered a total of 1,63,342,666 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.
-
BMC seeks consultant to identify, fix ingress of sewage into storm drains
Mumbai: In addition to four proposed river rejuvenation projects in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun taking steps to arrest the entry of dry weather flows (DWF), or sewage, into at least 39 minor drains and tributaries across the city and suburbs. The BMC, earlier this month, floated a tender seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.
-
Saryu seeks health minister’s dismissal, Banna slaps legal notice
Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta Tuesday served a legal notice to Independent legislator Saryu Roy, demanding that he tender a written apology or face a defamation suit for maligning his reputation by making false allegations about him. Earlier in the day, Roy had written to chief minister Hemant Soren seeking dismissal Gupta from his cabinet.
-
One killed, 2 feared trapped as mica mine wall collapses
A 16-year-old girl was killed while two others are feared trapped after the wall of a mica mine collapsed in Bhanekhap village in Nawada on Tuesday, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place around 3 am when five miners were extracting mica flakes. Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue two of them, officials said.
-
Ahead of monsoon, Railways to waterproof AC locals
MUMBAI In order to ensure that rain water does not create technical snags in Air-Conditioned local trains during monsoon, the Central Railway will waterproof all its AC locals. In March, a water leakage was reported by passengers travelling onboard the AC local train between Dombivli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). In February, 34 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara-Badlapur and Titwala railways stations.
-
Sena draws parallels between situation in Delhi and Mumbai, accuses BJP of fomenting communal trouble for political gains
Drawing parallels between the communal riots in Delhi and the campaign by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that these campaigns were being fostered by the Bharatiya Janata Party with an eye on the civic elections in both the cities. On Saturday, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics