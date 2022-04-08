860 e - complaints received by Navi Mumbai police commissionerate in 2021
Navi Mumbai police commissionerate received 860 e-complaints in 2021, the most in the last three years. A majority of these e-complaints were cyber frauds.
According to police, once an e-complaint is received, it is directed to the relevant police station and cyber cell in case of cybercrime, and further process of either registering FIR or NC depending on the case, is done.
“We are constantly spreading awareness among people to take advantage of this facility. During the awareness lectures at schools and colleges, we tell them that these days, people can share their complaints via e-complaints on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems website and don’t have to go to the police station for that. Once it is decided that a FIR or NC needs to be filed, only then the person needs to visit the police station,” deputy commissioner of police (crime), Suresh Mengade, said.
In 2019, 467 e-complaints were received and inquiry in none of them is pending. In 2020, 657 e-complaints were received, of which inquiry in 648 were finished and nine are pending. In 2021, of the 860 e-complaints received, inquiries in 111 are still pending as 749 are completed.
“The attempts are always to finish the inquiry as soon as possible but sometimes, due to unavailability of the complainant, it gets delayed. We are trying our best to clear the pending inquiries,” an officer from Navi Mumbai police said.
-
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
-
State transport workers stage stir outside Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence
More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. They raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation. According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the south Mumbai house, 'Silver Oak'.
-
Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents
In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation vicinity for causing environmental pollution. On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena. More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
-
Fuelled by price hike: Delhiites vs cabbies, auto drivers
A crisp 2,000 rupee note would have filled one's vehicle with about 22 litres of petrol just 15 days ago, now it will get your fuel tank just a little above 19. Social media, in fact, is fraught with cab riders complaining about AC not being turned on, whereas cabbies rue consecutive petrol and CNG price hikes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics