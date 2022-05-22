8,640 bottles of banned cough syrup seized by anti-drugs agency in Thane

Two people were arrested as the anti-drugs agency- the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - on Saturday seized over 8,640 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, a banned drug, in Maharashtra’s Thane. A case has been filed against both the men arrested, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Acting on inputs, two persons along with one pickup vehicle and a two-wheeler were intercepted by the Narcotics body on the Agra-Mumbai highway, after which 60 boxes containing 864 Kilos of cough syrup bottles were recovered. The consignment was meant to be supplied for intoxication and non-prescribed purposes in parts of Mumbai and Thane, officials told PTI.

Maharashtra | NCB Mumbai yesterday seized 864 Kg (8,640 bottles) of Codine-based cough syrup at Bhiwandi, Thane and intercepted two persons along with one pickup vehicle & a two-wheeler. pic.twitter.com/rmxUAtNFmY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Medical experts define codeine as an opioid medicine that is converted into morphine in the body. Promethazine and codeine combination is used to relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies or the common cold. Codeine cough syrup's main ingredient is a mild opioid narcotic, making it a target of abuse for people seeking narcotic highs.

The use of codeine-based formulations have been under the scanner of the narcotics bureau and health ministry for several years. In March 2016 the health ministry’s list of around 350 fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs that were banned included those based on codeine, used in popular cough syrups, reports said. The government had decided to prohibit the sale of these medicines as they were found to be irrational and without any therapeutic use.

Due to high rates of abuse of the Codeine cough syrups, its use is more closely monitored and controlled by the Drug Enforcement Administration in America. In Europe, The use of codeine for cough and cold in children below 12 years is prohibited. “Use of codeine in children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years who have breathing problems is also not recommended,” the European medical agency says.