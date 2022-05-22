8,640 bottles of banned cough syrup seized by anti-drugs agency in Thane
- Acting on inputs, two persons along with one pickup vehicle and a two-wheeler were intercepted by the Narcotics body on the Agra-Mumbai highway, after which 60 boxes containing 864 Kilos of cough syrup bottles were recovered
Two people were arrested as the anti-drugs agency- the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - on Saturday seized over 8,640 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, a banned drug, in Maharashtra’s Thane. A case has been filed against both the men arrested, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Acting on inputs, two persons along with one pickup vehicle and a two-wheeler were intercepted by the Narcotics body on the Agra-Mumbai highway, after which 60 boxes containing 864 Kilos of cough syrup bottles were recovered. The consignment was meant to be supplied for intoxication and non-prescribed purposes in parts of Mumbai and Thane, officials told PTI.
Medical experts define codeine as an opioid medicine that is converted into morphine in the body. Promethazine and codeine combination is used to relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies or the common cold. Codeine cough syrup's main ingredient is a mild opioid narcotic, making it a target of abuse for people seeking narcotic highs.
The use of codeine-based formulations have been under the scanner of the narcotics bureau and health ministry for several years. In March 2016 the health ministry’s list of around 350 fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs that were banned included those based on codeine, used in popular cough syrups, reports said. The government had decided to prohibit the sale of these medicines as they were found to be irrational and without any therapeutic use.
Due to high rates of abuse of the Codeine cough syrups, its use is more closely monitored and controlled by the Drug Enforcement Administration in America. In Europe, The use of codeine for cough and cold in children below 12 years is prohibited. “Use of codeine in children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years who have breathing problems is also not recommended,” the European medical agency says.
-
‘Won’t stop…’: Punjab CM flags off cycle rally against drug menace in state
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday flagged off a bicycle rally in Sangrur district of the state as part of campaign against drug menace. “Bicycle rally against drugs in Sangrur on slogan 'Fight Against Drugs, Play And Read' in every house in Punjab. More than 15,000 youth joined the rally ... it gives us courage. Your government will not stop till drugs are eradicated,” the chief minister tweeted in Punjabi.
-
Shutdown in parts of Srinagar on Hurriyat’s call
A partial shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar on Saturday on the call of separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the death anniversaries of his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone. Another local said commercial activities were also suspended in Khanyar, Fatah Kadal, Habba Kadal and Bohri Kadal areas.
-
Four IPS officers reshuffled in HP
Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday reshuffled four Indian Police Services officers. A 2003-batch IPS officer, PD Prasad, has been posted as inspector general of southern range in superannuation of Himanshu Mishra. Rameshwar Singh Thakur, IG, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, has been posted as the IG CID (intelligence). HP principal secretary, health, Subashish Panda said allied health professionals play an important role and the state government would be soon implementing the same.
-
Vaishno Devi shrine’s head priest dies at 85
The head priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Pandit Amir Chand, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday morning, officials said. Pandit Chand belonged to the family of Pandit Shridhar, who believed to have discovered the three-peaked cave shrine in Trikuta Hills some 700 years ago. “The mortal remains of the priest were consigned to flames at Banganga later in the day,” said a police officer.
-
No one will be allowed to create disturbances in J&K: LG
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create disturbances in UT. Sinha administered the 'Anti-Terrorism Pledge' to senior officials, DCs and SSPs at Raj Bhawan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day. “I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics