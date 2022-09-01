89-year-old attempts to redeem ‘credit card points’, loses ₹1.36 lakh
Mumbai: After receiving an SMS about earning credit card points on his State Bank of India card, an 89-year-old Cumbala Hill resident called the sender to redeem the points. In the process to earn it, the man ended up sharing his bank details to fake bank executive on the call and lost ₹1.36 lakh.
The complainant has two bank accounts, Yes Bank and State Bank of India. Recently, the complainant received a message saying if he wants to redeem the credit card points, that he has earned on his SBI credit card, then contact the given number for assistance.
Believing the message was genuine, the octogenarian called on the number, but the call got disconnected. A few moments later, he received a call from another number and the caller identified himself as an executive from the SBI helpline.
The caller asked the complainant about his credit card details and if he has any other bank accounts. The victim shared his credit card details. The accused person then told him that he would receive the money from redeemed points in his Yes Bank account and asked him about the details of his Yes Bank debit card. The victim shared the same including the CVV number, the FIR states.
After this, the accused asked the complainant to download the ‘Any Desk’ application (a mobile app that provides remote access to any device). A few minutes after the victim downloaded the app, he received OTPs and later SMS alerts about five money transactions, a police officer said.
The complainant then realised that he was defrauded. He lost ₹1.36 lakh in five unauthorised transactions.
The Gamdevi police on Monday registered a case under sections 419, 420 of IPC and 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.
Police said that the investigators have written to the service provider and concerned bank seeking more details of the beneficiary bank accounts in which fraudulently obtained money was transferred.
Transfer Chandigarh to Punjab on priority: Sukhbir to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned “attempts” by the central government to back out from solemn guarantees given to Punjab vis-a-vis the status of Chandigarh and demanded it be transferred to the state on priority. In a statement here, the SAD chief also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in his ministers who were “spreading discord with provocative statements”.
Two held in Pune with gutka, banned tobacco products worth ₹10.50 lakh
The anti-extortion squad of Pune city police on Wednesday arrested two people for alleged possession of gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 10.56 lakh. Police seized the banned tobacco products from a godown in Ganj peth. The duo has been identified as Khaja alias Sahil Aslam Mulani (20) and Shadab Mushtak Naikwadi (24), both residents of Ganj peth.
Wildlife SOS rescues yet another peacock in Agra
An injured peahen (Indian Peafowl) was rescued by the Wildlife SOS rapid response unit after it was attacked by monkeys and later chased by feral dogs in Bhogipura area of Shahganj locality in Agra. “Last month alone, our team rescued more than 20 peacocks from such situations in and around Agra,” said Wildlife SOS, director- conservation projects, Baiju Raj MV.
Uttar Pradesh minister stresses on using drone tech in agriculture
Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi stated this at a function held in Malihabad, Lucknow to mark the arrival of 'Agricultural Drone Yatra' in the state on Thursday. The Drone Yatra that began on July 15 from Pune, is scheduled to travel 10,000 kms, across 13 states to create awareness on drone spraying among 10,000 farmers.
746 KGBVs in Uttar Pradesh to have well-equipped computer labs soon
All 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Uttar Pradesh will soon get well-embellished computer labs. “Director of UP Vijay Kiran Anand in a missive dated August 6, Samagra Shisksha has explained that the computer labs are to be set up so as to impart training based on coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial intelligence and business acumen,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari.
