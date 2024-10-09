Menu Explore
ByManish Kumar Pathak
Oct 09, 2024 07:32 AM IST

MUMBAI: An eight-year-old boy was killed after a speeding garbage dumper hit him near his residence in Govandi on Tuesday morning.

8-year-old boy killed as garbage dumper hits him in Govandi

The incident occurred around 11:30am on Tuesday when the boy, identified as Hamid Mohammad Gulfan Ansari, was crossing the road to get to a public toilet. An empty garbage truck was heading towards the parking lot when it hit him.

According to the police, Hamid lived with his parents in Baiganwadi area, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. His father is a tailor while the mother is a homemaker, and he was their only son.

Around 11am, Hamid returned from madrasa and was getting ready for his school. Before going to school, he went to the public toilet located on the other side of the road when the speeding garbage dumper crushed him under the front wheel, said his uncle Mohammad Irfan. The incident occurred on the road which connects the dumping ground and Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

Hamid’s family and relatives, who were anrgy, gathered in the police station demanding that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should put up four to five speed breakers on the road leading to the dumping ground. Additionally, vehicle speed restrictions to 30 kmph should be placed because it is a residential area, said Irfan.

After the Shivaji Nagar police were informed about the incident, a police team visited the spot and arrested the dumper driver, identified as Mutyu Rehman, 35. An FIR was registered against him for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

“The boy died on the spot. His body was rushed to the hospital for post-mortem. The driver’s medical test was conducted, and his blood sample was taken to confirm whether he was drunk at the time of driving or not,” said senior inspector Bapurao Deshmukh of the Shivaji Nagar police station.

