9 cylinders illegally stocked inside school premises

Mumbai: A stockpile of nine LPG cylinders, without requisite permission from Mumbai Fire Brigade, on the second floor of the famed Chhabildas Lullubhoy CBSE School, in Dadar (west), led to an explosion, damaging the building and injuring three labourers early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 5.21am, on the second floor of the 130-year-old school. The impact of the blast damaged the kitchen operating for a banquet hall on the second floor of the building, additionally, the roof also collapsed and the debris heaped outside the school has made the road inaccessible to passersby. The explosion has affected the structural stability of the recently refurbished school building that rents out the banquet hall for events. Onlookers, who were mute spectators, observed the impact would have been greater if a function were on in the hall.

The fire brigade reached the site at 7.19am, two hours after incident, by when locals had already admitted the injured labourers from the kitchen to Sion hospital.

The fire destroyed the electric wiring, main valve of LPG gas cylinder, eatables and pieces of rags lying in the passageway.

While the fire brigade is still investigating the cause of fire, prima facie it is learnt that there was a probable leakage in the gas pipe of the cylinder, which was triggered when a labourer switched on the light at 5am.

Sanjay Manjrekar, newly appointed chief fire officer (CFO), said, “The nine cylinders present on the site were seized in a joint action by the municipal ward and fire brigade. The medical officer from the civic health department and fire brigade grants permission for cylinders. Our department has granted no such permission. The education department too has to take action on the school and check if there were any irregularities found.”

Manjrekar pointed out that cylinders are allowed only on the ground floor and not beyond in any building. “Only piped gas is allowed on the second floor if there is a banquet hall. We need to conduct further investigation and submit a report,” he said.

When the fire brigade arrived at the spot labourers were asleep in the kitchen. “There was a leakage in the gas pipeline; gas had accumulated on that spot. The blast occurred when one of the labourers switched on the light. One was severely burnt while the other two are stable. The aftereffects of a blast are visible on victims only after 10 days,” he said.

A team of officials from the G (north)-Ward has demolished unsafe portions on the second floor affected by the blast and issued a notice to the school for immediate repairs.

“The approval for cylinders is given by CFO. One needs to investigate how such cylinders are carried in bulk in banquet sites. Even a roadside vendor of an eatery has three cylinders. There should be a check in places where many cylinders are stored at one spot,” said Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner, G (north)-Ward.

Shailendra Salvi, chairman, Chhabildas CBSE School, said repairs will be carried out with urgency as the school will reopen after the Diwali vacations, on Monday. A contractor has been called to start the renovation. The school has 350 students on its rolls at present. Salvi added that BMC has issued a notice mandating structural repairs as the building has become dangerous due to the mishap.

“We will call a structural engineer and start the repairs from Friday, as the school vans approach from the side of the building where the blast occurred,” said Salvi.

While the contractor did not wish to comment on the job at hand as investigations were on, DCP Pranay Ashok, of Zone V told HT that there was no official complaint made yet.

No banquets for 2 months

The banquet hall in Chhabildas school, meant for weddings, receptions and parties, will remain shut for two months. “The kitchen is damaged and until the BMC and fire brigade gives us permission, we will not use the banquet hall for any function. Business has been impacted but our primary concern is repairing the school for the students,” said Shailendra Salvi, chairman, Chhabildas CBSE School.