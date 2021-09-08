9% voters on Thane electoral list don’t have photos

Almost 9% of voters registered in Thane district have not uploaded their photos in the electoral list. Thane district collector has now announced a special voters’ enrolment drive for updating photos, changing duplication of names and other amendments to the list which will take place each Sunday till November 1. Post this, the main focus will be registering new voters or 18-year-olds in the electoral roll. This will be completed by January 1, 2022. Rationalisation of polling stations will also be taken up and will continue in an intensive manner till October-end.

As part of the continuous revision of voter lists with photographs in 18 assembly constituencies within Thane district, an intensive drive will take place till October 31 across the district. “The main motive is to include photographs in all electoral rolls, avoid duplication and rationalising of polling stations. All political parties should take action to appoint booth level officers in the constituencies where the number of voters without photographs is high. We request residents to cooperate with the officials,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector and district election officer in a special meeting of all political parties held on Tuesday.

The names of 611,000 voters in the district are listed without photographs among the 6,637,679 voters registered across the district. Voters are expected to check their names and photographs in the electoral roll before October 31. Moreover, a door-to-door inspection by polling station officials will take place to identify duplication, identification, multiple entries, and elimination of logical errors. Those whose names are there in the list but photographs are not available and if during inspection it is revealed that the person does not reside there then their names will be removed from the list.

All voters in Thane district are requested to check their names by visiting the website www.nvsp.in. If their name is not in the electoral roll or has been omitted, they should register in the special brief revision programme starting from November 1 by filling up form 06. The supplementary list of voters registered during the special revision programme will be published on January 5, 2022.