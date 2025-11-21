NAVI MUMBAI: Medical reports of a 90-year-old woman, who was found dead in her flat earlier this month, revealed that she died due to a violent assault. The police initially recorded the death as accidental but registered a case against the unidentified accused on Tuesday, based on the post-mortem report. 90-year-old’s ‘accident’ death found to be a murder

According to the police, an FIR was lodged on Tuesday night after a medical examination of the woman’s body revealed injuries inconsistent with an accidental fall. The victim, Hirabai Janardan Joshi from Mote Bhom village, lived alone in Mote Bhom village in Uran. Her son had died several years ago and her three married daughters lived separately.

“Relatives initially did not suspect foul play, but the doctor’s report raised doubts, following which a case was registered,” said a police officer.

The doctor’s report revealed that the woman had multiple grievous injuries on her body, caused by a hard object. She had wounds on her head, forehead, nose, left arm, chest and other parts of her body. The police’s preliminary probe suggests that she was attacked before 8:50 pm on November 9.