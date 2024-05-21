94-yr-old freedom fighter who has voted in every election

Navi Mumbai: Although Usha Narayan Kulkarni is 94 years old, her excitement and determination to vote has not diminished one bit. “Age should not be a factor or an excuse to not vote,” said the veteran freedom fighter who has not missed a single opportunity to vote since India gained independence. On Friday too, she visited the polling booth with her family despite being confined to a wheelchair. Navi Mumbai, India - May 20, 2024:Senior citizen ( Usha Kulkarni age 94 year old) casting their votes during Lok Sabha Election 2024 at Koperkhairne in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo by/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Such was her determination that the family – they live in Prajapati Park in sector 11, Kopar Khairane – requested the housing society’s managing committee to complete work on elevators in the building two days ahead of schedule.

“We got independence after a lot of struggle and sacrifice. It is important that it is appreciated and the values that comprised the foundation for independent India are protected,” said the nonagenarian.

Born in 1929, Kulkarni obtained a Bachelor of Philosophy from Pune University and actively participated in the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi. Her husband Narayan Kulkarni was a senior IAS officer who held top positions in several government organisations, including chairman of the Cotton Corporation of India. She traveled across the length and breadth of the country with him, which led to a deep appreciation of the country’s diversity and people.

“It is not about just one vote and what difference it can make. This one vote multiplies and collectively we can make a difference,” said Kulkarni.