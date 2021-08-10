97,967 beneficiaries vaccinated in Mumbai on Monday

While the vaccination drive will take place in the city on Tuesday between 9am and 5pm, not all public vaccination centres will be operational, due to a shortage of vaccine stock, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department.

On Monday, a total of 97,967 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city, of which 65,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated with their first dose, and 32,226 beneficiaries with their second dose. Of the total beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday, 46,969 were vaccinated at 294 public vaccine centres, of which 30,117 received their first dose, and 16,852 received their second dose; 3,980 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 20 state and Central government vaccination centres, of which 2,216 received their first dose and 1,764 received their second dose; and 47,018 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 118 private centres, of which 33,408 beneficiaries received their first dose and 13,610 beneficiaries received their second dose.

BMC received 45,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday night, facilitating the vaccination drive in the city on Monday. Following this, Mumbai has not received more vaccine doses, according to Mangala Gomare executive health officer of the civic body’s public health department. She said on Monday night, “Some public centres will be shut due to availability of stock. However, the BMC will officially announce which once are operational.” Similarly, a few vaccine centres were closed on Saturday due to a shortage in vaccine stock.

According to BMC’s Twitter handle, 16 vaccine centres will administer Covaxin on Monday, 36 vaccine centres will be administering Covishield vaccine, with the availability of 100 doses per centre.