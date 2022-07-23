9-year-old boy dead due to electrocution in Ulhasnagar
A nine-year-old boy who went to swim in a fountain in Ulhasnagar with his friends died due to electrocution after his hand touched an electric pole on Friday evening. Vithalwadi police are investigating the matter and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials are trying to find out the fault and the person responsible in the matter.
The boy, Vinod Parivar, was a Class 3 student and a resident of camp No. 4. The incident occurred at Venus Chowk fountain built by UMC.
Prem Parivar, 32, father of the boy, said, “Every day, he goes to school at 12 noon and returns by 5.30pm. The school is 15 minutes away from our home. On Friday, after he went to the school, he didn’t return till 6.15pm. I was about to go out in search of him when some people brought him in an auto rickshaw. They said that he was electrocuted. I didn’t understand anything. I just saw him unconscious and went almost blank. After taking him to a hospital, the doctor told me that he was no more. I collapsed.
“I have two children and was hoping that they will study well. We lost him because of the carelessness of the authorities who allowed children to enter the fountain and moreover they kept a live wire open on the light pole attached to the water fountain. How will children understand that they are not supposed to touch it.”
The boy used to go to school with his friends and returned with them. According to the family, all the boys decided to have fun in the fountain and therefore they took a break. Before reaching home, they went to the fountain.
Karan Singh, a passer-by who saw two persons trying to remove a boy who was stuck to the pole, said, “We were in an auto rickshaw and saw two persons with the help of a wooden rod trying to remove the boy who was stuck to the pole. We immediately stopped, helped them to remove him and took him in the same three-wheeler to his house and later to the hospital.”
Prajakta Kulkarni, UMC PRO, said, “We are checking whose fault it was in the matter. We will inquire into the matter and will take action against the person responsible.”
Vithalwadi police registered an Accidental Death Report and are waiting for the report from the UMC.
Photographer seeks funds to repair bad condition of road in Kalyan
Irked with the bad condition of the Ashele Manere Road in Kalyan, a resident has put up a huge banner on the roadside asking people to contribute money for road repair works as the authorities are not spending any money on it despite several complaints by the residents. Rupesh Sasane, 33, a photographer by profession and who lives in Krishnagar of Ashele Manere village, has been clicking pictures of the pothole-filled road every year.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to supply treated sewage water to industrial units in MIDC
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will supply treated sewage water from its tertiary treatment plants (TTPs) to the industrial units located in the MIDC region. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has assured that the plan would be implemented in a month. NMMC has set up a 20MLD capacity TTPs at Koparkhairane and Airoli. NMMC has signed a MoU with MIDC to supply treated water to the Trans-Thane Creek industrial area units.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation makes special offers to attract people to take booster doses against Covid
In order to attract youth to get their booster dose, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has planned to introduce some freebies at the new vaccination centres. While around 12.39 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have got both the doses, 13.82 lakh have got their first dose and only 1.15 lakh have received the booster. With the opening of all the schools, the challenge the corporation is facing is the lack of centres for vaccination.
BMC spends ₹3 lakh a day on beach cleaning, expenditure up 144% in five years
Mumbai: As it makes efforts to keep up with the growing amounts of trash accumulating on city shores, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has spent an average of ₹3 lakh per day on beach cleaning over the last five and a half years. Data available from the solid waste management department also shows that the corporation's expenditure on this task has escalated exponentially, rising by 144% in five years between 2017 and 2021.
After tiff with MLA, Jalandhar DC office staff goes on strike
State legislator Sheetal Angural on Monday made serious corruption allegations against various officials of the Jalandhar district administration, prompting a call for an indefinite strike by the employees. Angural, an Aam Aadmi Party leader who represents Jalandhar West segment in the state assembly, went live on Facebook during his visit to the deputy commissioner's office.
