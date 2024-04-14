 9-year-old boy electrocuted in housing society garden | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
9-year-old boy electrocuted in housing society garden

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 14, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Nine-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Goregaon West housing society garden due to negligence, police investigate case against unknown individuals.

MUMBAI: A nine-year-old boy playing in the garden of a housing society in Goregaon West died due to electrocution after he touched a joint of wire kept negligently in the garden area.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident occurred on April 9 at around 7:30pm. The deceased, Aryaveer Chaudhari, was playing with other friends in the basement garden of Maharaja Retreat Tower, Kanyapada in Goregaon West.

“While playing he came in contact with a wire that carried electricity to a lamp post and there was a joint which was negligently kept open. After coming in contact with the open wire, he fell and was immediately rushed to Life Line Hospital in Gokuldham where he was declared dead during treatment,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station. We had initially registered an accidental death report, he added.

The boy’s father, Ajay Chaudhari, 34, stated negligence by the society’s office bearers - president, secretary, treasurer, and caretaker - regarding open wires, particularly the joint that led to his son’s demise. While the family sought charges against these office bearers, the Dindoshi police registered a case against unknown individuals.

“We have registered a case for causing death by negligence 304 A of the IPC against unknown people and will investigate the matter,” said the police officer.

“The boy stayed with grandmother, Neelam, 62, father, mother Manisha, 35, sisters Rashi, 16, and Isha, 4, on the ninth floor of the building,” added the police officer. The police said the case was converted into an FIR on Saturday morning.

News / Cities / Mumbai / 9-year-old boy electrocuted in housing society garden
© 2024 HindustanTimes
