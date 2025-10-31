A city turns a page: Thane hosts its first literature festival this weekend

THANE: Thane, a city that is on the cusp of change, is about to script a new chapter in its cultural growth. From November 1–2, 2025, the Rotary Club of Thane Hills will host the city’s first-ever Thane Literature Festival (TLF) — a two-day celebration of words, ideas and imagination that promises to place Thane firmly on the state’s literary map. A diverse collection of second-hand books displayed on a market table at the annual book fair. Fiction, non-fiction, and classics await eager readers searching for hidden literary treasures. (Getty Images)

Once known for its network of shimmering lakes, its centuries-old temples and its storied past as one of the oldest settlements in the region, Thane today stands at the confluence of heritage and modernity. Its skyline may have risen with glass and concrete, yet its heart beats with a deep sense of community. With vibrant theatre groups, art collectives, reading circles, and music societies, the city has long nurtured its own cultural rhythm — and TLF, organisers say, is the natural crescendo of that creative pulse.

“Thane — a historic city with an illustrious past — is poised to carve its identity as a cosmopolitan megapolis. Let us make reading a movement and writing a celebration,” says Samir Limaye, president of the Rotary Club of Thane Hills.

A celebration of words and ideas

The inaugural session of the festival, We Also Write, will see TLF convenor Atul Bhide in conversation with poet-industrialist Nadir Godrej, setting the tone for a festival that blends intellect with inspiration. Over two days, panels will explore subjects as diverse as the art and science of translation, the visual power of illustration and photography in storytelling, and the many ways in which literature shapes culture.

The line-up of guest authors reads like a who’s who from India’s literary landscape. Some of them are: Bachi Karkaria, one of the country’s respected senior journalists and chroniclers of urban life; Sathya Saran, acclaimed author and veteran editor; Jerry Pinto poet and writer; Namita Devidayal, journalist and writer; Charles Assisi, columnist, among others.

“Given the number of reading circles here, I have always known Thane has time to read,” observes Sathya Saran, whose editorial leadership and acclaimed biographies have shaped generations of readers. “So a lit fest was only a natural step forward, especially as such festivals become popular meeting grounds for ideas to flourish. The Rotary Club’s involvement is welcome as it will ensure a better audience, more participation, and hopefully authors will be heard, their books bought, read, and everyone the happier thanks to the fest.”

Adding to the excitement, TLF will host several high-profile book launches, including the national launch of Doing the Right Thing: Learnings from Ratan Tata by Harish Bhat. Other launches include Namita Devidayal’s Tangerine: How to Read the Upanishads without Giving Up Coffee and Dr Devdutt Pattanaik’s Escape the Bakasur Trap — both making their Thane debuts.

Namita Devidayal, celebrated author, journalist, and chronicler of Mumbai’s cultural spirit, says she’s looking forward to engaging with a new audience across the creek: “Thane is Mumbai’s sister city but I personally haven’t engaged with it much. I think many of us find ourselves stuck in our neighbourhood silos. So when the organisers told me about this wonderful Thane Litfest, I agreed instantly. First, because I’ll be in conversation with my friend and ‘Lifetime Achiever’ Bachi. Second, because I get to talk about my new book Tangerine: How to Read the Upanishads without Giving Up Coffee to a brand new audience.”

Reflecting on his own launch, Harish Bhat, former brand custodian of Tata Sons and bestselling author of eight books, adds: “I’m delighted that my new book is being released at the first-ever TLF on November 1. Thane has a rich tradition of very active book clubs. Many of my friends and colleagues who live here are avid readers. I am therefore looking forward to speaking at the city’s own literature festival. The book contains lovely stories from the life of Ratan Tata, and learnings we can take back to our own lives. As an author, it will be a privilege to see this book being unveiled at Thane.”

Stories that begin at home

An exciting feature of TLF is the ‘Meri Story’ initiative — a heartwarming attempt to turn every reader into a storyteller. Through this, the organisers will invite budding authors and citizens of all ages to craft their own short stories. Participants are given a few opening lines to stoke their imagination, to expand the narrative up to a maximum of 350 words. The three best entries will be awarded on November 2 — a fitting finale to a festival that celebrates not just established voices, but also the joy of new beginnings.

A partnership of purpose

In a significant collaboration, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) has come aboard as the festival’s cultural partner through its Page to Stage initiative.

Page to Stage is an NCPA initiative that bridges literature and performance by bringing books, prose, poetry, and other written works alive through dramatised readings, performances, guided listening sessions, and multi-arts presentations. Curated by the NCPA Library, it transforms the written word into a live experience—whether through book launches with theatrical readings, musical lecture-demonstrations, or literary performances that blend theatre, music and discussion.

Page to Stage will celebrate the journey of the text from the page to the stage, expanding audiences for both literature and the performing arts while fostering deeper engagement with storytelling in all its forms.

“It’s an honour for the NCPA to collaborate with TLF and bring a vibrant celebration of words, ideas and creativity to the people of Thane,” says Dr Sujata Jadhav, Curator of Page to Stage. “The festival is not just an event — it’s a dialogue between culture, creativity and community.”

Beyond books

More than just a gathering of writers and readers, TLF represents a citywide movement to encourage conversation, critical thinking, and creativity. The festival has already evinced keen interest from Thane’s colleges, cultural institutions, and senior citizen groups. “We hope this fosters a lasting literary ecosystem within the city,” says Bhide. Karkaria concurs: “It’s so good to see lit-power spreading far and wide. May a thousand flowers bloom. Set a thousand voices free.”