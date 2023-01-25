A day after Thackeray-Ambedkar tie-up, NCP wants to join hands with Sena for BMC polls

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said his party would like to form an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The development comes a day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi declared their intent to fight the civic polls together.

“We want to join hands with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls. They are bigger than us as an organisation when it comes to Mumbai. We are going to meet Thackeray this evening and this will also be discussed among other issues,” Pawar told reporters after a party meeting.

The former deputy chief minister also said that they had suggested to Thackeray in the past that all the three parties in the MVA should accommodate their partners in their own quota. “But that was for the assembly and parliamentary polls.”

Later in the day, a delegation headed by Pawar met Thackeray at his Bandra residence ‘Matoshri’ to discuss their proposals, including the bypoll to Chinchwad assembly constituency where the NCP wants to contest from.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked the senior party leaders at the meeting to start preparations for the elections. He also asked them start touring the state and meet the people, and to submit a report after one month.

“The NCP chief wanted to improve the party’s performance in all the upcoming elections and thus asked the senior leaders to undertake outreach programmes. He knows the leaders avoid travelling and confine themselves to their respective constituencies,” a party leader, who attended the meeting, said.

The election commission declared bypolls to Chinchwad and Kasba Peth constituencies on February 27. This was necessitated following the deaths of two BJP MLAs — Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak.

The NCP is looking to contest from Chinchwad as it is in their quota as per the seat-sharing formula finalised with the Congress for the 2019 assembly elections. The NCP had decided to extend its support to Rahul Kalate, a rebel candidate from Shiv Sena who was defeated by BJP’s Laxman Jagtap by over 38,000 votes.

