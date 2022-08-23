A raincoat failed to camouflage this thief
Mumbai: The Park Site police have arrested an employee of a courier company, who allegedly stole ₹1.5 lakh from the locker of the office using a duplicate key.
The accused wore a raincoat while committing the crime to avoid being recognised on the CCTV camera installed in the office. After watching the footage, cops questioned all the 21 employees of the company after making them wear raincoats and having them walk some distance, to spot the culprit by his gait. The offender was thus spotted.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Nisar Asfaque Sayyed, 21, a resident of Ghatkopar (west). The incident occurred on the night of August 13. It is learnt that Sayyed bought a bike a year ago and wanted to repay the loan he had taken from a relative. That’s what prompted him to hatch the plan to steal money from his office.
“He was wearing a dark saffron raincoat and black sports shoes with a white border. He opened the locker using a duplicate key and stole ₹1.5 lakh,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Mer of the Park Site police station. The incident came to light in the morning of August 14.
“We questioned all the employees which did not give us any clue. We checked the CCTV footage only to find the accused, covered in a raincoat, walking towards the locker and stealing the money. We, therefore, made all the employees wear raincoats and based on our observation, zeroed in on the accused,” Mer added.
Sayyad was subsequently taken into custody, he said. The police have recovered ₹80,000 in cash from his residence, while his raincoat and shoe were seized as evidence. He was arrested in the case and a metropolitan magistrate court has remanded him to police custody till September 3.
AAP strengthens base in state, plays the caste card
Sensing a political opportunity in Maharashtra, given Congress's diminishing stock, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to boost its prospects by roping in candidates from across party and caste lines. On Sunday, the party inducted former Lok Sabha MP and other backward classes leader Haribhau Rathod. Rathod, who was last with the Shiv Sena, belongs to the Banjara community, which has a strong presence in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
Graft charges: Punjab Congress leaders visit VB office, ask to be detained
The Punjab Congress on Monday presented its leadership before the vigilance bureau saying it could detain any of them as it was “fed up” of allegations of corruption against its leaders by the Bhagwant Mann government. Party leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accused the AAP government of indulging in “vendetta and witch-hunt in Punjab” to divert attention from the heat it's facing from probe agencies in Delhi.
Retail sale of bio-diesel likely to be permitted in UP
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government's new bioenergy policy is expected to permit retail sale of bio-diesel and its blending with high-speed diesel by consumers and transporters to use the same as fuel in automobiles. Currently, the retail sale of biodiesel directly to consumers is not permitted in UP though no additional permission or licence is required to be obtained for production and storage of such fuel in the state.
House help arrested with ₹50 lakh stolen from his employer’s house
Mumbai: The police has arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth ₹50 lakh from hthe complainant Mahesh Gandhi (55), a Khar resident'semployer's house on Sunday when the family had gone out of the city for a function. “We then followed Kamath and found him travelling towards the railway station,” said senior police inspector of Khar police station, Mohan Mane. “We have arrested Kamath for theft and recovered the entire stolen booty he fled with from his employer's house,” said Mane.
Truck runs over 3 Punjab schoolkids
Two sibling among three students were killed and one was injured after a speeding truck hit them in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, police said on Monday. Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh said that the accused lost control of the vehicle while driving down the flyover on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district . The students belonged to DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan area. After hitting the two-wheelers, it ran over two other teenagers.
