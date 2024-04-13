Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a plan to declare over one lakh Dharavi residents as ineligible for housing and relocate them to saltpan areas of Vasai-Virar and Mulund in order to profit Adani. Aaditya says over one lakh Dharavi residents would be declared ineligible and relocated

Aaditya was speaking at a rally in Dharavi while campaigning for Anil Desai, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Mumbai South Central. He said those who live in the slums have their livelihoods around the place and it would be injustice to relocate them to benefit Adani, who received the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as a gift from the state government.

“To ensure huge profits to Adani over one lakh residents of Dharavi will be labelled as ineligible residents. Then they will be sent to the areas like Vasai-Virar and Mulund,” said Aaditya. He also said that saltpan land will be used for rehabilitation and that would not be good for the environment.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. Ltd. (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, categorically refutes the baseless allegations levelled by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Friday. “We would like to reiterate our commitment to turning Dharavi into a model of urban rejuvenation. All Dharavikars, whether eligible or not, will get new homes. They will be provided with key-to-key solutions, and will move into new homes directly instead of being housed in transit camps.” states the statement by DRPPL. It also refuted the allegations of favouritism and claimed that the company was selected on the basis of merit.