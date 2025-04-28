Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aaditya Thackeray opposes immediate demolition of Elphinstone Bridge, calls for delay until post-festive season

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Thackeray further suggested that the authorities should first complete the remaining parts of the Worli-Sewri Elevated Corridor — including the construction of ramps and the launching of girders — before proceeding with the bridge’s demolition

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has declared his party’s opposition to the immediate demolition of the historic Elphinstone Bridge in Parel, urging authorities to defer the work until after the festive season later this year. His comments come in the wake of widespread protests by residents, which forced officials to postpone the planned demolition over the weekend.

Mumbai, Jan 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, at Matoshree in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Sandeep Anandrao Mahankal)
Mumbai, Jan 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, at Matoshree in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Sandeep Anandrao Mahankal)

Originally scheduled to commence shortly after midnight on Friday, the demolition was halted when thousands of residents living near the Elphinstone Road Bridge took to the streets in protest. A crucial meeting between the affected residents and officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is now scheduled for today (Monday), to determine the next steps.

In a post shared late Sunday evening on social media platform X, Aaditya Thackeray outlined the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s position. “We will NOT let the government shut down this connector until the Ganpatrao Kadam Marg work is completed and the Sion Bridge is opened for traffic. Sane Guruji Marg is also partially under construction. Along with this, residents of the chawls near Elphinstone Bridge must be assured of in-situ redevelopment by MMRDA officials,” he stated.

Thackeray further suggested that the authorities should first complete the remaining parts of the Worli-Sewri Elevated Corridor — including the construction of ramps and the launching of girders — before proceeding with the bridge’s demolition. “Only after alternative East-West connectors are operational and residents are assured of their housing should the Elphinstone Bridge be dismantled, ideally after the festive season concludes,” he added. He also stressed the need for better coordination between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MMRDA to avoid confusion and disruption.

The Elphinstone Bridge, a British-era structure, is a critical link for local commuters. The planned demolition is part of the larger project to construct the Worli-Sewri Elevated Corridor over the Western and Central Railway lines, aimed at easing Mumbai’s notorious traffic congestion.

However, residents have expressed deep concerns that vibrations from the demolition and subsequent construction could cause severe damage to their century-old buildings. With no concrete rehabilitation plan yet provided by the MMRDA for the Project Affected Persons (PAPs), tension in the area has been escalating.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Aaditya Thackeray opposes immediate demolition of Elphinstone Bridge, calls for delay until post-festive season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On