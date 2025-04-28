Aaditya Thackeray opposes immediate demolition of Elphinstone Bridge, calls for delay until post-festive season

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has declared his party’s opposition to the immediate demolition of the historic Elphinstone Bridge in Parel, urging authorities to defer the work until after the festive season later this year. His comments come in the wake of widespread protests by residents, which forced officials to postpone the planned demolition over the weekend. Mumbai, Jan 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, at Matoshree in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Sandeep Anandrao Mahankal)

Originally scheduled to commence shortly after midnight on Friday, the demolition was halted when thousands of residents living near the Elphinstone Road Bridge took to the streets in protest. A crucial meeting between the affected residents and officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is now scheduled for today (Monday), to determine the next steps.

In a post shared late Sunday evening on social media platform X, Aaditya Thackeray outlined the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s position. “We will NOT let the government shut down this connector until the Ganpatrao Kadam Marg work is completed and the Sion Bridge is opened for traffic. Sane Guruji Marg is also partially under construction. Along with this, residents of the chawls near Elphinstone Bridge must be assured of in-situ redevelopment by MMRDA officials,” he stated.

Thackeray further suggested that the authorities should first complete the remaining parts of the Worli-Sewri Elevated Corridor — including the construction of ramps and the launching of girders — before proceeding with the bridge’s demolition. “Only after alternative East-West connectors are operational and residents are assured of their housing should the Elphinstone Bridge be dismantled, ideally after the festive season concludes,” he added. He also stressed the need for better coordination between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MMRDA to avoid confusion and disruption.

The Elphinstone Bridge, a British-era structure, is a critical link for local commuters. The planned demolition is part of the larger project to construct the Worli-Sewri Elevated Corridor over the Western and Central Railway lines, aimed at easing Mumbai’s notorious traffic congestion.

However, residents have expressed deep concerns that vibrations from the demolition and subsequent construction could cause severe damage to their century-old buildings. With no concrete rehabilitation plan yet provided by the MMRDA for the Project Affected Persons (PAPs), tension in the area has been escalating.