 Aaditya Thackeray warns BMC over no full-time officers in 15 wards, ahead of monsoon
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi
Aaditya Thackeray warns BMC over no full-time officers in 15 wards, ahead of monsoon

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jun 10, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Thackeray and the party office bearers went to Worli to review the monsoon preparation work by the BMC

Mumbai: After reviewing the monsoon preparedness by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has yet again warned the administration of the absence of full-time Assistant Commissioners — who head the administrative wards — in 15 out of a total of 24 wards.

Thackeray said he would soon meet BMC commissioner Gagrani over the issue. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)
Thackeray said he would soon meet BMC commissioner Gagrani over the issue. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)

Stating that the lack of ward officers could affect crisis management during monsoon in these areas, Thackeray said he would soon meet BMC commissioner Gagrani over the issue.

Thackeray and the party office bearers went to Worli to review the monsoon preparation work by the BMC. “We visited various sites to review the monsoon preparation by the BMC. Recently, I wrote a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani about the need to appoint full-time ward officers in each ward of BMC. There are 24 wards in BMC, and in 15 wards, there is no full-time ward officer,” said Thackeray. “Officers with additional charges cannot work at full capacity. It needs full-time ward officers, but BMC has not appointed it till now. So, I am going to meet Gagrani over this issue.”

Further, Aaditya has asked the Vibhag Pramukh, Shakha Pramukh, former corporators and the willing candidates for BMC election to keep an eye on monsoon-related work in their area and to help the people to sort out issues with BMC officials.

After securing three seats in Mumbai during the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Thackeray camp has shifted its focus to BMC works in the city under Aaditya and concentrating on the upcoming assembly and BMC elections.

Thackeray also questioned the status of the concretisation of roads undertaken by the BMC last year and slammed the civic body over the delay in the underground rainwater-holding tank in western suburbs.

