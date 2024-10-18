Menu Explore
Aaditya warns of inquiry into auction of 3 BMC plots

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Oct 18, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Mahayuti government for plans to auction BMC land, warning of a future inquiry and claiming it favors business allies over locals.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday came down heavily on the Mahayuti government for its plans to auction three land parcels owned by the BMC—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market at Fort where fishermen sell their wares, a plot at Worli which houses an asphalt plant and a BEST electricity-receiving station at Malabar Hill. He warned that once the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power, it would order a criminal inquiry into the land auction.

Aaditya warns of inquiry into auction of 3 BMC plots
Aaditya warns of inquiry into auction of 3 BMC plots

“After giving away several state government plots to the Adani Group, the Mahayuti government now wants to give away BMC land, which is under the control of an administrator reporting to the CM,” said Aaditya at a press conference at Matoshree, the Thackeray family residence. The former environment minister was referring to the fact that local elections had not been held for two years, and in the absence of corporators, the state government had full control over the BMC. “The state government wants to give these prime land parcels to their businessmen friends,” he said.

HT had reported the BMC’s plan to auction the three plots in South Mumbai.

“The BJP doesn’t want fishermen and koliwadas (fishing villages) in Mumbai,” said Aaditya. “The decision to auction Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market is just the beginning.” Speaking about the Worli asphalt plant land, the Thackeray scion said it was a huge prime plot, which could have been used for housing police officers and others. “This government wants to distribute lands in Mumbai to loot the city,” he said. “But we will not allow it to happen. I am warning all those planning to participate in the auction that it is a criminal act according to us, and after coming to power next month, our government will order an inquiry into this issue.”

Aaditya sarcastically added that if things continued like this, one day the BJP-Shinde alliance would auction Hutatma Smarak, the memorial built for 106 martyrs who sacrificed their lives to form Maharashtra with Mumbai as its capital.

Aaditya said that for him and his party, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and the land auctions were not just political issues for election campaigns. “It’s a matter of pride for Mumbai, and we will not allow this to happen,” he emphasised.

