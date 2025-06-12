MUMBAI: Following pressure from the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission and repeated questions in the state legislature, the state government has handed over the Aarey Colony Hospital to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on a 30-year lease. Aarey Colony hospital handed over to BMC for 30 years after rights panel rap

The decision comes after the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) took suo motu cognisance in 2022 of the hospital’s poor condition and censured the Dairy Development Department for neglecting its upkeep. The hospital, spread across 1,932 sq metres—including a built-up area of 674 sq metres—will now be operated by the BMC, which plans to upgrade and manage healthcare services for the densely populated locality.

Originally built to cater to workers of Aarey Dairy—the largest among Mumbai’s three dairies in Kurla, Worli, and Aarey—the hospital has seen a decline in usage as the number of dairy staff shrank from 600 to just 65. However, Aarey continues to be home to nearly 100,000 residents, including 27 tribal padas and 32 slum clusters.

Shrikant Shipurkar, CEO of Aarey Milk Colony, said, “The BMC initially wanted five acres, but finally agreed to take over the existing premises. We have started renovations using funds from the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC).”

The state government had sanctioned ₹1.1 crore last year for upgradation works, but public pressure to hand over operations to the civic body gained momentum due to the growing healthcare needs in Aarey and the region’s unique challenges, such as snake bites and leopard attacks. While the hospital earlier offered immediate care for such emergencies, patients are now typically referred to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari.

Prashant Mohod, acting Dairy Development Commissioner, confirmed that the BMC had formally requested the transfer of the facility.

Welcoming the move, Sanjay Valsan of the Save Aarey movement said, “This is long overdue. The hospital must be well-stocked with Anti-Snake Venom and anti-scorpion venom to prevent avoidable deaths. At present, patients have to travel all the way to Cooper Hospital in Andheri West. With this move, essential treatment will finally be available at their doorstep.”

Valsan also urged the government to hand over the local fire station in Aarey to the Mumbai Fire Brigade to ensure better preparedness against forest fires in the area.