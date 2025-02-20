THANE: The Aarogya Mitras continued their statewide indefinite strike at the collector’s office in Thane on Wednesday, firm on their 12-point demands, which also include being added to the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), which will give them job security. Currently, the MJPJAY is overlooked by third-party administrators who give the appointment letters. Aarogya Mitras continue their indefinite strike for the third day

“We should get sick leaves and casual leaves like other employees and the appointments should come from the government as the Aarogya Bhavan had taken us on board in the beginning,” said Ganesh Shinde, vice president of Maharshatra Aarogya Mitra Workers Association.

The other demands include applying the Minimum Wages Act to them and giving proper remuneration for implementation of the national health insurance scheme. “We were hired to look after the state health insurance scheme but since the state and national schemes are now merged, we have to look at both. We are asked to go to rural areas at our expenses and make Aayushman Bharat cards for all, even those who do not come under the state scheme,” said Shinde.

However, the basic demand continues to be a hike in their salaries, with the Aarogya Mitras pressing for a monthly pay of at least ₹26,000, based on the inflation and the kind of work they do for nine hours.