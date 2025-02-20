Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aarogya Mitras continue their indefinite strike for the third day

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2025 08:04 AM IST

THANE: Aarogya Mitras continue statewide strike for job security, sick leaves, and salary hike to ₹26,000, demanding inclusion in the State Health Assurance Society.

THANE: The Aarogya Mitras continued their statewide indefinite strike at the collector’s office in Thane on Wednesday, firm on their 12-point demands, which also include being added to the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), which will give them job security. Currently, the MJPJAY is overlooked by third-party administrators who give the appointment letters.

Aarogya Mitras continue their indefinite strike for the third day
Aarogya Mitras continue their indefinite strike for the third day

“We should get sick leaves and casual leaves like other employees and the appointments should come from the government as the Aarogya Bhavan had taken us on board in the beginning,” said Ganesh Shinde, vice president of Maharshatra Aarogya Mitra Workers Association.

The other demands include applying the Minimum Wages Act to them and giving proper remuneration for implementation of the national health insurance scheme. “We were hired to look after the state health insurance scheme but since the state and national schemes are now merged, we have to look at both. We are asked to go to rural areas at our expenses and make Aayushman Bharat cards for all, even those who do not come under the state scheme,” said Shinde.

However, the basic demand continues to be a hike in their salaries, with the Aarogya Mitras pressing for a monthly pay of at least 26,000, based on the inflation and the kind of work they do for nine hours.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On