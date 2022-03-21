Able-bodied commuter booked for travelling in handicap coach of local train

Mumbai: In a rare instance, Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday night registered an FIR against a physically able man for travelling in the handicapped compartment of a local train. The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by a 52-year-old woman, who had objected to the man travelling in the compartment.

According to the police, the incident took place between Borivali and Dahisar. After an argument, the woman pulled the chain of the Virar-bound local and dragged the man to the Borivali GRP station.

The woman got on the handicap compartment of the train at 8 pm from Borivali accompanied by a man identified as V Modi. The couple was getting seated when the accused PP Walverkar, an estate agent, entered the compartment. Noticing that the man appeared physically able, she asked for his identity card to prove his disability, but the man refused.

The woman then demanded that he get off the train at the next station and move to the general compartment, but the man did not pay heed.

The police officers said as the train started, the man -- an estate agent who resides at Jogeshwari, began arguing with the woman. Offended by his comments, the complainant pulled the chain as it approached Dahisar station.

Soon after, the Railway Police Force (RPF) officers reached the spot and proposed to levy a fine of ₹500 on Walverkar. The woman, however, refused to let him off with just a fine and dragged him to the Borivali GRP, where an FIR was registered against him.

Anil Kadam, senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, said the woman insisted that Walverkar be charged under relevant sections of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and action be taken against him.

“We have registered a case against Walverkar. Generally, the RPF personnel let off physically able persons travelling in handicapped compartments after levying a fine. However, this is a rare incident wherein the complainant insisted on registration of FIR for violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” said Kadam.

The estate agent faces up to two months of imprisonment if convicted.