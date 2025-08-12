ABVP’s accusations on Stan Swamy ‘totally unfounded’: Ex St. Xavier’s principal

MUMBAI: The cancellation of the annual Fr Stan Swamy Memorial Lecture by St Xavier’s College drew an anguished response from the late priest’s close associate, and former principal of the college, Fr Frazer Mascarenhas, who called it “saddening, more so because it took place in a Jesuit college”. Ranchi: Civil rights activist Father Stan Swami with other social activists after Maharashtra Police conducted a raid at his residence in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence, in Namkum near Ranchi on Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_28_2018_000140B) (PTI)

He argued that there are petitions filed in the Bombay high court (HC) which are yet to be heard, leading to the delay in clearing his name of the “anti-national” charge.

The lecture, that was to be delivered virtually on Saturday, was cancelled after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a letter to the principal saying that holding a lecture in Fr Stan Swamy’s name amounted to “glorifying” a person accused of “anti-national activities”.

The late priest was an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, in which 16 intellectuals and activists have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for allegedly instigating the violence that took place on January 1, 2018, at Bhima Koregaon.

Describing the ABVP’s accusation as “totally unfounded,” Fr Frazer pointed out that the Pune police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had only made allegations against Fr Stan. “The case has not yet begun and may be delayed eternally for fear of being thrown out as fabricated,” he added.

Fr Frazer was appointed Fr Stan Swamy’s “custodian” and “next of kin” when the 84-year-old priest was admitted to Holy Family hospital, in Bandra. It was Fr Frazer who spent the maximum time with him in his last months.

After Fr Stan Swamy died in hospital in July 2021, nine months after his arrest, the Jesuits, represented by Fr Frazer, filed two petitions in the HC, asking it to inquire into the circumstances of his death (the priest had been ill for long and was admitted to hospital only after the court ordered it); to exonerate his name, and for compensation for the “ill treatment in jail”.

“We believe this ill-treatment cost him his life,” said Fr Frazer. However, neither of the petitions have been listed for hearing yet. One of the reasons for the delay in hearing cases involving the Bhima Koregaon accused is the recusal of as many as five benches from hearing the matter.

Fr Frazer added: “Fr Stan’s unique contribution towards the empowerment of the Adivasis, who have been given special status by the Constitution, must be publicized far and wide. But to be effective, such provisions require the rule of law, not rule of the mob.”