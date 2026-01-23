MUMBAI: A 24-year-old air-conditioner technician died on Tuesday after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of a residential building in Borivali West while on duty, following which the police booked the owner and manager of the repair firm for negligence. AC technician dies after falling from 10th floor, firm booked

According to the police, the deceased, Vivek Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara East, had been working with the company, Indocool, for the past three years. The company routinely deployed him to residential buildings for installation and repair work. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Tuesday at Flat No. 1003 on the 10th floor of Crescent Heights in IC Colony, Borivali West.

“Yadav lost his balance while repairing the air conditioner and fell to the ground floor, suffering severe head and leg injuries and losing consciousness,” said a police officer, adding that he was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where he was declared dead.

In his statement to the police, Yadav’s colleague, Mohammad Hasam, 18, alleged that no safety net had been installed outside the building and that the company had failed to provide basic safety equipment.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against Ajay Mishra, 48, owner of Indocool, and Rakesh Yadav, 30, the company’s manager under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).