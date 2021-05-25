ACB arrests Aarey Colony CEO, his aide over bribe in Mumbai

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested the chief executive officer of Aarey Milk Colony, Nathu Vitthal Rathod, in a bribery case. His aide and staff member has also been arrested while accepting ₹50,000 cash on his behalf. ACB will now probe if the senior dairy development officer has amassed any disproportionate assets during his service, said a senior ACB officer.

Rathod, 42, was also holding charge of deputy commissioner of Worli Dairy, considered as post of a senior bureaucrat.

According to ACB, the complainant, slum dweller, who owns unit 32, Aarey Colony in Goregaon. The complainant required permission from the CEO’s office (as the state owns area of Aarey Colony) for carrying out repair work in his house, and hence he met with Rathod and was directed to meet staff Arvind Tribhuvam Tiwari, 57.

Upon meeting Tiwari, the complainant was told that to get the permission he needed to pay ₹50,000 to Rathod as bribe and that Tiwari would receive it on behalf of his senior. Following this, the complainant informed ACB on May 14.

ACB officers laid a trap at the CEO office and arrested Tiwari while accepting the bribe. Soon after this, Rathod was also held. “They’ve been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. We’ll now dig into all financial transactions of the accused officer and find out if he has amassed any disproportionate assets during his service,” said a senior ACB officer.