Wed, Jul 30, 2025
ACB arrests civil supplies officer, 10 lakh found in bag

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 07:04 am IST

The official allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1.75 lakh from the manager of a gas distributing agency, to keep him from acting against the agency for certain violations. Police also found ₹10 lakh in his bag

MUMBAI: A chief inspection officer with the state civil supplies department was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of 1.75 lakh from the manager of a gas distributing agency, to keep him from acting against the agency for certain violations. Police also found 10 lakh in his bag.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vinayak Vasant Nikam, 54, was arrested on Tuesday. “Nikam demanded 2.5 lakh every month, and later reduced the sum to 1.75 lakh,” said a police officer. Of this sum, 1 lakh was a bribe from the complainant and 75,000 from a relative of the complainant. Both of them operated gas agencies that had violated the rules. “We have booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” said the officer.

ACB officials said the complainant works as the manager in a Kandivali-based gas agency; a relative of his owns a gas agency in Thane. In October 2024, Nikam had taken action against the complainant’s gas agency and before that, in August, against the agency owned by his relative in Thane.

The complainant approached the ACB, after which a trap was arranged and Nikam was caught taking the bribe money. “During a search, we found 10 lakh in his bag,” said the police officer.

