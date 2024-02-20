NAVI MUMBAI: In an early morning accident on the Neral-Karjat road, two women, including a Jain sadhvi were killed, while another woman sustained injuries. A group of approximately 12 Jain followers were on a padayatra towards Neral around 5:30am when a milk-carrying tempo coming from Neral collided with them, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals. The victims were identified as Sadhvi Maulik Purnashriji, 52, and Sandeep Oswal, 49. The injured person is Diwali Sanjay Oswal, 51, and all other members were from Karjat. Accident on Neral-Karjat Road: Two women killed, another injured

“The milk tempo was on its way to deliver the milk in the Karjat area. The duo who died had received severe head injuries and died on the spot. The driver fled with the tempo without stopping or lending any help to the victims,” said a police inspector Surendra Garad from Karjat police station.”

“The accused has been traced and identified as Ravishankar Sen, 40, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The accused was arrested from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The police has done his medical and is yet to get reports to confirm if there was any alcohol content in his blood,” added Garad.

The accused faces charges under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, along with sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 (Duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicle Act.