News / Cities / Mumbai News / Accident on Sea Link: Victim still on ventilator

Accident on Sea Link: Victim still on ventilator

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2023 06:30 AM IST

The yoga trainer was in her maroon Honda car driven by her chauffeur Rakesh Vishwakarma when the silver Innova hit them

Rajshree Dave Ghidiyal, one of the six injured in the Thursday night accident on Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), continues to be critical and on ventilator at Lilavati Hospital, said the doctor treating her.

The yoga trainer was in her maroon Honda car driven by her chauffeur Rakesh Vishwakarma when the silver Innova hit them. Both Ghidiyal and Vishwakarma are under treatment in Lilavati Hospital’s intensive care unit.

“We were planning a surgery on Ghidiyal to address her limb fractures, but have deferred it for now as her vitals are still not stable,” said Lt Gen Dr V Ravishankar, chief operating officer, Lilavati Hospital. Vishwakarma will be operated for tibia fractures early next week, he said.

