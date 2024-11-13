Mumbai: The Dadar police have booked an accountant working with an architectural school in Prabhadevi for allegedly siphoning off around ₹4.39 crores from the college’s bank accounts. Accountant booked for siphoning off ₹ 4 crores from college accounts

He had been transferring money from the college’s accounts to his personal account since April 21, but the college discovered this only recently on November 7. The college superintendent filed a complaint at the Dadar police station, and a case is registered against the accused.

The accused, Prajot Bhagwat, a resident of Dombivli, was working on contract basis at the Rachna Sansad Academy. According to the police, he is an unaided worker who was hired to help the employees at the institution’s accounts department. The money he transferred were meant for payments to be made towards TDS of employees to the Income Tax Department.

“He transferred the money to his personal accounts from the departments bank accounts and didn’t pay the expenses,” said the police officer.

Dadar police station has registered an FIR against him on Monday under 318 (2) (cheating) and 314 (4) (dishonest misappropriation of property) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police are currently on the search for him.