Accountant steals 36.29 lakh from Manav Seva Sangh, booked

MUMBAI: The Sion police on Saturday booked an accountant of charitable trust Shree Manav Sena Sangh for allegedly stealing ₹36.29 lakh from the trust. The theft came to light when Prateek Shah, the accused, stopped reporting for work on March 5 and the trustees subsequently discovered that ₹36.29 lakh received as donation was missing from the management committee’s office. HT Image

Pranav Tejukaya, 41, a trustee of the Sangh which runs shelters for minor orphans and destitute senior citizens in Sion, told the police that the trust maintained a record of all donations received in cash as well as by cheque and all donors were provided receipts. Donors who wished to remain anonymous were recorded as well-wishers, while some money was always kept in a safe in the meeting room in the trust’s office to be used for the renovation of the trust building and the education of children from time to time.

The trust had three accountants including Prateek Shah who lived in Mira-Bhayander, Tejukaya further told the police. All three were fully aware of the cash kept in the safe. When Shah stopped reporting for work on March 5, the manager called him multiple times till March 14 but he did not answer any calls. After this, officials of the trust checked the safe and found ₹36.29 lakh cash missing.

“A case has been registered under section 408 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and we are looking for the accused. He was not present at home but we will arrest him soon,” said senior inspector Manisha Shirke from Sion police station.