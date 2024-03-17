 Accountant steals ₹36.29 lakh from Manav Seva Sangh, booked | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Accountant steals 36.29 lakh from Manav Seva Sangh, booked

ByManish K Pathak
Mar 17, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Accountant of Mumbai trust stole ₹36.29 lakh, stopped reporting for work. Trustee discovered missing cash meant for orphans & senior citizens' shelters. Accused booked for breach of trust.

MUMBAI: The Sion police on Saturday booked an accountant of charitable trust Shree Manav Sena Sangh for allegedly stealing 36.29 lakh from the trust. The theft came to light when Prateek Shah, the accused, stopped reporting for work on March 5 and the trustees subsequently discovered that 36.29 lakh received as donation was missing from the management committee’s office.

HT Image
HT Image

Pranav Tejukaya, 41, a trustee of the Sangh which runs shelters for minor orphans and destitute senior citizens in Sion, told the police that the trust maintained a record of all donations received in cash as well as by cheque and all donors were provided receipts. Donors who wished to remain anonymous were recorded as well-wishers, while some money was always kept in a safe in the meeting room in the trust’s office to be used for the renovation of the trust building and the education of children from time to time.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The trust had three accountants including Prateek Shah who lived in Mira-Bhayander, Tejukaya further told the police. All three were fully aware of the cash kept in the safe. When Shah stopped reporting for work on March 5, the manager called him multiple times till March 14 but he did not answer any calls. After this, officials of the trust checked the safe and found 36.29 lakh cash missing.

“A case has been registered under section 408 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and we are looking for the accused. He was not present at home but we will arrest him soon,” said senior inspector Manisha Shirke from Sion police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Accountant steals 36.29 lakh from Manav Seva Sangh, booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On