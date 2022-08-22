Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses 2.73L

Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses 2.73L

mumbai news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 06:01 PM IST

Mumbai: A 53-year-old accountant from Borivali was duped of ₹2

Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.73L
Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses 2.73L
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A 53-year-old accountant from Borivali was duped of 2.73 lakh by online frauds when he attempted to redeem 3,009 that he had allegedly got as reward points on his credit card.

According to the Borivali police, Mukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali West, has been using his credit card for the past ten years. Sangani told the police that on Sunday at 8.10pm, he received an SMS stating that he had reward points worth 3,009 on his credit card and it was the last day to redeem the points, failing which the reward would expire.

The SMS also stated that he just needed to give his credit card number and CVV to transfer the reward points to his card. The 53-year-old accordingly replied to the text message by giving only his credit card number and the three-digit CVV of his card.

“Within 20 minutes of him sending the reply to the message, the frauds made 10 transactions on his card debiting a total of 2.73 lakh from his credit card,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.

After realising that he had been duped, Sangani approached the Borivali police and based on his complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified frauds under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.

“We are tracing the number through which the SMS was sent to the accountant’s mobile number,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Nainital Police personnel at Gaula barrage overseeing the search operation to find the two teenagers who drowned in the river. (HT Photo)

    3 including 2 teenagers drown in 2 incidents in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district

    Three persons including a teenager who went into a river for a bath drowned in two incidents in Uttarakhand's Nainital district during the last 24 hours, police said on Monday. A fourth person is still missing. In the first incident, Nainital senior superintendent of police Pankaj Bhatt said Sudhir Gaur alias Golu, 16 and Yuvraj Joshi, aged 17, went for a bath in Gaula river near Chitrashila Ghat on Sunday. Ravi is still missing.

  • The officials said 13 people were trapped and three of them died during the incident. (File image)

    Ghaziabad: Couple, infant daughter die in fire incident at residential building

    In a tragic incident, a couple and their four-month-old daughter died due to asphyxiation when they were trapped inside their first floor flat during a fire incident at a building at Patel Marg in Ghaziabad on late Sunday night. The officials said 13 people were trapped and three of them died during the incident. They added that the fire started from the ground floor where building owner, Sunil Dutt stocked tent related items.

  • This steel bridge was expected to decongest the traffic at Shivananda circle signal which is usually packed with the commuters from Malleshwaram, Majestic and Chalukya circle.

    On Bengaluru's new flyover, former top cop's '...like a speed breaker' tweet

    As India celebrated the 75th Independence Day, the Sivananda circle steel flyover bridge was partially opened for commuters in Bengaluru. But the city's former top cop and current vice president of the (Aam Aadmi Party) in Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao, was not too pleased with his experience. He accused the authorities of building a faulty and bumpy bridge for commuters. The half a kilometer flyover has always been in the news for various controversies.

  • Posts from the fake Twitter handle with profile picture of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren started going viral on the microblogging site. (File)

    Jharkhand police lodge FIR over fake Twitter handle of CM Hemant Soren’s wife

    The Ranchi police have registered a case and are looking for the handler of a fake Twitter account created in the name of Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Monday. The unverified account with profile picture of Kalpana Soren and Hemant Soren was created recently and has around 450 odd followers. The Ranchi police have registered a case with Gonda police station on complaint from the CM House.

  • Dag in Jhalawar recorded the highest 234 mm rainfall followed by 224 mm in Rajasthan's Kota.

    Rajasthan: Heavy rain inundates Kota, evacuation from low-lying areas underway

    Incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan's Kota and nearby areas. According to a report by news agency PTI, rainfall and water discharged from the Kota barrage have flooded low-lying regions. Videos showed several areas of the northern state inundated, while people faced trouble while commuting and water entered houses in Talwandi, Purana Kota colonies, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, Balaji Nagar, Tonk area.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out