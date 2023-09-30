Accused arrested by DRI flees from Churchgate office with docs

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old accused arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) fled the agency’s office in Churchgate along with documents of his case. According to the Azad Maidan police, who have registered a case against the accused, he was to visit Dubai and had come to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where he was detained by the immigration authorities pursuant to the look-out circular issued by the DRI officials. He was brought to the Churchgate office of the agency from where he fled during the night. HT Image

The police said a has been registered against Mehul Ashok Kumar Jain, 27, a resident of Vasna, Ahmedabad in Gujarat under section 224 of IPC for resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension.

The police said a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Rakesh Ranjan, an intelligence officer working with the DRI, Ahmedabad. According to their case, Jain was wanted in a duty evasion case registered under section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962.

“As the DRI officials suspected that Jain could flee the country they had issued a LOC against him on the basis of which the immigration authorities detained him late on Wednesday night when he was about to leave for Dubai. They handed him to the DRI Ahmedabad team on whose instructions the LOC was issued. The team later produced him before a Mumbai court and got his transit remand to take him to Ahmedabad.

They were supposed to take him to Ahmedabad on Friday, however, Jain fled the Churchgate DRI office in Churchgate along with the documents of his case during the night,” said a police officer.

After they approached us, we registered a case and are trying to track the accused through the CCTV cameras.

