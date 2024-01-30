Accused escapes custody from Palghar Police Station

Palghar: An accused, identified as Rahul Sonar, 32, managed to escape from the custody of Palghar police while he was being taken from the lockup at the Palghar police station to go to the toilet. HT Image

The accused, Sonar was arrested by Palghar Police a few days ago for alleged forgery related to documents used to claim compensation amounts for land acquisition in Mumbai Vadodara Express Highway. Residing in Umroli, Palghar Taluka, Sonar’s escape has prompted a search by multiple police teams.

The incident happened at 4pm on Tuesday when Sonar requested to use the restroom after being brought back from a medical examination. While another accused was put in the same lockup, Sonar was granted permission to use the toilet. However, he seized the opportunity to flee while being escorted to the investigation room.

Most of the police personnel were attending prize distribution ceremony for Jan Savad Abhiyan, at the district collector’s office, a flagship program of Balasaheb Patil SP of Palghar.

The people who were present on the premises of the Palghar police station shared that the accused in a yellow shirt was seen freely moving along the corridors of the lockup.

The Palghar police have refrained from commenting on the incident but confirmed Sonar’s escape, initiating a search operation aided by technical investigations.