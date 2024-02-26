 Accused in Nalasopara double murder case arrested after 10 months | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Accused in Nalasopara double murder case arrested after 10 months

ByMegha Sood
Feb 26, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Police in Nalasopara arrested Shubham Dubey for the double murder of Raunak Tiwari and Kishan Jha inside a closed tea stall. Dubey allegedly killed Tiwari over money.

NALASOPARA: After a 10-month investigation, the Achole police arrested an accused in connection with a double murder that occurred inside a closed tea stall in Nalasopara in June 2023. The victim, Raunak Tiwari, 22, was allegedly killed by his friend Shubham Dubey, 20, inside the tea stall.

According to the police officers, Tiwari had been sending money to Dubey, who is a drug addict. “We have found that Tiwari had sent amounts of 500 to 100 several times in the past. The money which Tiwari sent was deposited in his account as his father, who owns a shop, had posted the QR code of Tiwari’s account for his customers,” said an officer. The police suspect that Dubey, facing drug-related issues, demanded more money from Tiwari. On Tiwari’s refusal, Dubey allegedly planned the murder.

Tiwari and his friend Kishan Jha were called to Dubey’s tea stall named Namaste in Gala Nagar market at Nalasopara East. Dubey allegedly attacked them with an iron rod and then banged his head on the wall creating a scene to appear as a fight between the trio. On the day of the incident, the police officers scanned the CCTV recordings and found that at 3:15pm, Jha and Tiwari entered the tea stall. At 3:30pm, Jha was seen leaving the stall through the back door.

After three days, Jha, who had slipped into a coma, succumbed to his injuries, and Dubey was admitted to KEM hospital as Jha had allegedly retaliated with a sharp weapon as well.

After getting discharged, Dubey moved to court for anticipatory bail (ABA), which was rejected on Friday. Based on the rejection, the Achole police on Saturday traced Dubey and arrested him for double murder.

