Activist plans protest march from Jalna to Mumbai in Jan

MUMBAI: After he declared Azad Maidan, Mumbai, as his next destination for protest last week at a rally in Beed, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil revealed his plans to walk to the city from Jalna accompanied by community members from January 20. The decision comes on the back of the state government not accepting his demand to include all Marathas in the OBC category by issuing Kunbi sub-caste certificates so that they can benefit from reservations in education and jobs. If the state government fails to convince them against it, this will be the biggest march of Maharashtra since its formation in 1960. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)

If the state government fails to convince them against it, this will be the biggest march of Maharashtra since its formation in 1960. The activist claimed three crore Marathas will join him.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Jarange-Patil and his team have begun planning the 400-km walk, which will begin at Antarvali Sarati village where he had staged his earlier agitations. It is here that police had lathicharged Maratha activists on September 1, leading to DCM Devendra Fadnavis apologising for the police action.

Organisers are arranging for cars, hundreds of water tankers, teams of doctors and separate teams to dish out meals to the protestors. Registration for vehicles has started, while villagers have pledged to donate food. The vehicles will be used to carry food grains, cooking material, blankets and other essentials.

“People from Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Buldhana and Amravati will join us at Antarwali Sarathi, and the rest on our way to Azad Maidan,” said Jarange-Patil. It will take them around 20 days to reach the city.

While the route map is being finalised, three teams have been formed to inspect roads and identify a convenient way for the journey.

“People have been asked to come in their own vehicles – be it tractors, tempos, jeeps or others. No less than 10 lakh vehicles will accompany those marching,” said Jarange-Patil. The organisers have decided to divide the convoy into groups – each will comprise 30,000 to 40,000 people, which would also be self-sufficient. “They will have all the necessary resources for the daily needs including around 50-60 water tankers, a team of doctors among other facilities,” he added.

After reaching Mumbai, Jarange-Patil will resume his indefinite hunger strike.