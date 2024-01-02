Actor Rakesh Bedi falls victim to cyber fraud, loses ₹85,000
Mumbai: Bollywood and television actor, Rakesh Bedi, 69, found himself scammed by a cyber fraudster claiming to be an army personnel. The actor lost ₹85,000 in the process, but his quick realisation prevented further financial damage.
Bedi reported to the police that the accused identified as Aditya Kumar, had obtained his contact details from a housing portal where the actor had advertised his Pune flat for sale. In a call on December 25, the fraudster, posing as a potential buyer, requested pictures of the property. He shared purported government and army identity cards, complete with pictures in army uniform.
On the following day, Bedi was informed that a senior officer was interested in purchasing the flat. To facilitate the transaction through an Army account, Bedi was asked to initiate a ₹1 transaction via GPay. The accused assured a subsequent transfer of ₹50,000 as a token amount.
When Bedi told him that he had not received the money, the scammer asserted that, as it involved an Indian Army account, both accounts needed a similar balance for the transaction to proceed. However, Bedi was then asked to transfer them the money which he did. He also made additional transactions of ₹25,000 and ₹10,000.
After three transactions, Bedi realised the deception and sought a refund, but the scamster ceased all communication. The actor filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police on December 30.