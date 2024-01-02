close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Actor Rakesh Bedi falls victim to cyber fraud, loses 85,000

Actor Rakesh Bedi falls victim to cyber fraud, loses 85,000

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Bollywood and television actor, Rakesh Bedi, 69, found himself scammed by a cyber fraudster claiming to be an army personnel. The actor lost ₹85,000 in the process, but his quick realisation prevented further financial damage

Mumbai: Bollywood and television actor, Rakesh Bedi, 69, found himself scammed by a cyber fraudster claiming to be an army personnel. The actor lost 85,000 in the process, but his quick realisation prevented further financial damage.

HT Image
HT Image

Bedi reported to the police that the accused identified as Aditya Kumar, had obtained his contact details from a housing portal where the actor had advertised his Pune flat for sale. In a call on December 25, the fraudster, posing as a potential buyer, requested pictures of the property. He shared purported government and army identity cards, complete with pictures in army uniform.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On the following day, Bedi was informed that a senior officer was interested in purchasing the flat. To facilitate the transaction through an Army account, Bedi was asked to initiate a 1 transaction via GPay. The accused assured a subsequent transfer of 50,000 as a token amount.

When Bedi told him that he had not received the money, the scammer asserted that, as it involved an Indian Army account, both accounts needed a similar balance for the transaction to proceed. However, Bedi was then asked to transfer them the money which he did. He also made additional transactions of 25,000 and 10,000.

After three transactions, Bedi realised the deception and sought a refund, but the scamster ceased all communication. The actor filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police on December 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out