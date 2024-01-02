Actor Rakesh Bedi falls victim to cyber fraud, loses 85,000

Mumbai: Bollywood and television actor, Rakesh Bedi, 69, found himself scammed by a cyber fraudster claiming to be an army personnel. The actor lost ₹85,000 in the process, but his quick realisation prevented further financial damage. HT Image

Bedi reported to the police that the accused identified as Aditya Kumar, had obtained his contact details from a housing portal where the actor had advertised his Pune flat for sale. In a call on December 25, the fraudster, posing as a potential buyer, requested pictures of the property. He shared purported government and army identity cards, complete with pictures in army uniform.

On the following day, Bedi was informed that a senior officer was interested in purchasing the flat. To facilitate the transaction through an Army account, Bedi was asked to initiate a ₹1 transaction via GPay. The accused assured a subsequent transfer of ₹50,000 as a token amount.

When Bedi told him that he had not received the money, the scammer asserted that, as it involved an Indian Army account, both accounts needed a similar balance for the transaction to proceed. However, Bedi was then asked to transfer them the money which he did. He also made additional transactions of ₹25,000 and ₹10,000.

After three transactions, Bedi realised the deception and sought a refund, but the scamster ceased all communication. The actor filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police on December 30.