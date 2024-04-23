Actor Ranveer Singh files police complaint about his deepfake

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh filed a written complaint to Dadar police about a deepfake of him endorsing a political party on Monday. Last week, a similar complaint was filed by Amir Khan. Ranveer-Singh-Bollywood-s-unexpected-star

The video in question shows Singh clad in a saffron kurta and a shawl with various religious icons speaking about how the ruling party was unable to keep its promises of providing employment, fighting inflation, and bringing progress. “He” also directly named prime minister Narendra Modi in the video. His team submitted an application regarding this video being fake and generated through artificial intelligence.

In their complaint, the actor’s team said that the visuals in the video are taken from a recent interview he gave in Varanasi. “However, the audio is created through AI. Singh never made such a statement in any of his interviews,” it said.

Towards the end of the video, Singh is heard saying that people should not stop fighting for justice. He then fades out and a voiceover says those looking for justice should vote for Congress.

An officer from Dadar police revealed that the actor’s team submitted an application to them, to be forwarded to the cyber police on Tuesday. The video in question allegedly promotes a political party and is suspected to be a deepfake. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the video, after which the relevant authorities will file an FIR. Ranveer Singh’s purported endorsement of a political party in the viral video prompted his manager to file a written complaint at the Dadar Police Station.

The latest update on deepfake video creation involves Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson confirming the intention to file a police complaint. The spokesperson stated that a complaint has been lodged against the account disseminating AI-generated deepfake videos of the actor. Zone 5 DCP Tejasvi Satpute disclosed receiving a written complaint regarding the matter, focusing on a specific deepfake video, currently under police investigation. Ranveer himself took to Instagram, urging vigilance against deepfake videos with a cautionary post. This incident adds to a growing trend, with personalities like Rashmika Mandanna and Aamir Khan also falling victim to viral deepfake videos.