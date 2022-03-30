Actor Rimi Sen duped of 4.14 crore, police register FIR

Mumbai Bollywood actress Subhamitra Sen, also known as Rimi Sen, has filed a police complaint against a Goregaon-based businessman for allegedly duping her to the tune of ₹4.14 crore.

The accused lured her with a promise of 28-30% returns and made her invest ₹4.14 crore through her film production house in a new business venture. She neither got back the principal amount nor the promised profit. She alleged that the businessman has since cut off all communication with her.

The 40-year-old actor, known for her roles in films like Golmaal, Hungama, Baghban, Dhoom, said that the fraud started in 2019, when she first met the accused Ronak Jatin Vyas at a gym in Andheri. He had informed the actress that he was into investments, which he made through his family firm Fomingo Beverages.

“When they became friendly, he approached her and offered 28-30% returns if she invested in his new business venture,” said a police officer.

The actress discussed the offer with her business partner and eventually signed an agreement with Vyas through her production house. At this time, the accused had given a cheque of ₹3.50 crore as security to the actress, the officer added.

The actress between February and July 2019 transferred a total of ₹1 crore to Vyas’s firm. After receiving this money, Vyas promised to give 40% returns to the actress on her future investments. Following this, the actress transferred ₹3.14 crore more between October 2019 and November 2020.

When the actress didn’t get the promised returns after the stipulated time, she asked Vyas what the matter was, to which he always made up some excuse. After the actress rigorously followed the matter up with Vyas in March 2020, he transferred ₹3 lakh to her firm’s bank account, but did not pay any further amount.

Frustrated, the actress finally deposited the cheque of ₹3.50 crore that Vyas had given her as security, but found out that the bank account was closed. She then learnt that Vyas had never started any business project and eventually reported the matter to police.

Acting on her complaint, Khar police on Tuesday registered an FIR, booking Vyas for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Vyas was not reachable. Both his mobile numbers were out of service.