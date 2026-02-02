MUMBAI: Amid heightened political speculation following the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash at Baramati, industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence. Adani meets Sharad Pawar, sparks fresh buzz over NCP reunification

Adani visited Pawar’s Silver Oak residence on Sunday evening and held a closed-door meeting with the veteran leader for over 45 minutes. While the meeting was officially described as a condolence visit following Ajit Pawar’s death, it has fuelled speculation about political realignments within the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of visible churn within the party, with leaders from both factions holding parallel political activities. Adani, who is known to share a close rapport with the Pawar family, had recently visited Baramati to inaugurate an AI centre of excellence. On that occasion, both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, along with their family members, had jointly welcomed the industrialist.

Political observers note that talks around a possible reunification of the NCP factions had gained momentum following that event. The latest meeting has further intensified such speculation, particularly in light of recent developments, including Sunetra Pawar’s induction into the state cabinet within days of Ajit Pawar’s death.

Notably, this is not the first high-profile meeting between Adani and Sharad Pawar during a politically sensitive period. In June 2023, Adani had met Pawar barely a month before Ajit Pawar split the party and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party.